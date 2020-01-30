Man accused in deadly 2016 rampage that killed MPD officer once again ruled unfit for trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – What was supposed to be jury selection in the case of a man accused of a deadly rampage in downtown Memphis turned into yet another hearing over his competency to stand trial.

Justin Welch faces dozens of charges, including first degree murder and vehicular homicide, after killing MPD Officer Verdell Smith and injuring three others June 4, 2016.

Justin Welch

Officer Verdell Smith

Welch’s trial was again delayed Thursday as the judge once again ruled Welch mentally unfit to stand trial.

The ruling came after a jail social worker testified. A jail warden also confirmed Welch has been taking prescribed medication to prepare for trial.

The judge again ordered medication for Welch over the weekend.

Welch was mostly silent in court, but made a loud outburst at one point.

Proceedings will continue Monday when the judge will determine if a trial date will be selected.