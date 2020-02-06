Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend because she posted about him on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is charged after police say he beat up his ex-girlfriend because she posted about him on Facebook.

Deandre Speaks is charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault, and vandalism.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the scene about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday after the victim texted a friend to call police. Officers found the victim running down the stairs of her apartments, saying Speaks was upstairs. Officers took Speaks into custody as they questioned both.

The victim told investigators she had posted about Speaks a few days ago on Facebook. She said he showed up Wednesday, and she let him in because he was causing a disturbance. At that point, she said he asked where her cell phone was, and when she didn’t tell him, he walked around until he found it, then threw it on the floor and destroyed it. The victim said that’s when Speaks grabbed her by the neck and started choking her. She told officers he then started punching her in the face, yelling at her to “stop talking about me on Facebook.”

The victim told police Speaks then sat her face down on the floor and sat on her, holding her neck, saying he was going to call his sister to come assault her. The victim said Speaks then got up and sat in a chair to block her from leaving, which she said she tried to do several times.

The victim told police she remembered she had another cell phone and went to the bedroom to grab it, and texted her friend to call police. She said when she went back to the front room, she asked if Speaks “wanted to go back to jail.” She told investigators that’s when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, saying “I will.”

The victim said at that point, a maintenance worker knocked on the door to change an air filter, and when Speaks let the worker in, she ran out the door, and found the responding officers.

Officers said they found the gun in the apartment, covered by a book.

Speaks’ bond was set at $55,000 and he is due in court next week.