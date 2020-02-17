Man arrested after police say he left behind ID after raping woman in her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is charged after police say he broke into a home, raped a woman, took two TVs and a car, but left behind a jacket with his wallet and ID.

Police say just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, a man, later identified as Matthew Smith, broke into a home in the 3000 block of Flint Drive. A woman told investigators she woke up in her bedroom to find a strange man touching her. She said the man proceeded to rape her.

The woman’s husband told police he saw a man he knew as “Matthew” grab their car keys off a kitchen counter, run into the garage, and take off in their SUV. The husband said he also found two TVs had been stolen.

The woman was taken to rape crisis, where she complained of breathing problems. Police say she was taken to the hospital, where they learned she had a cracked rib.

While searching the home for evidence, police say they found a jacket that did not belong to the couple. Police say in the jacket was a wallet with identification for Matthew Smith.

The stolen SUV was found less than a mile from the victims’ home with the TVs inside. Police say the suspect was found about three houses down from where the SUV was found, at the address listed on the ID that was found in the jacket that had been left behind.

Smith is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, and auto theft. He remains in jail on $250,000 bond.