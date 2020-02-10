Man charged, accused of grabbing woman off street and repeatedly raping her overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after they say he forced a woman into his car and repeatedly raped her overnight.

It began about 5:00 p.m. Friday when the victim told police she was walking on Looney near Dunlap Street when a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tommy Brown, pulled up and asked her for a date for $25. The victim told investigators that when she told him she didn’t do that, he grabbed her by her shirt and forced her into his car.

She said he told her his name was Polo and drove her to a house in the 2000 block of Vollintine Ave. She said he forced her into the house and made her take off her clothes. She said he then raped her twice, causing injuries. She told investigators that Brown made her go to sleep with him, then raped her again when she woke up.

At that point, the victim told police Brown asked if she wanted to go to work or stay with him all day, but that she had to stay willingly or he would tie her up with zip ties and handcuffs in the basement. She said she was afraid and complied, and he took her to work.

At work, police say the victim notified her supervisor then went to the Rape Crisis Center. Police say they got video surveillance showing a car dropping her off at work, which was registered to Brown.

Brown was arrested and his bond was set at $250,000.