Man charged after loaded gun found in diaper bag at Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday morning after a loaded gun was found in a diaper bag he was carrying.

It happened at a security checkpoint at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar.

Investigators say 25-year-old Xavier Bankhead is charged with carrying weapons during judicial proceedings.

You can find a list of prohibited items for the CJC HERE. (Click on “Resources” then click on to the prohibited items list.)