Man charged after police say he admitted having sex with 15-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old girl over the course of a year.

55-year-old Christopher Woods is charged with aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.

According to the police affidavit, the girl’s mother contacted police after discovering text messages between her 15-year-old daughter and Woods, who they apparently knew from church.

Police say the victim told investigators that she told Woods she was 15 when he first approached her. She told investigators they had oral sex and intercourse several times for about a year, and she would sneak out of her home to meet him.

Investigators say during questioning, Woods admitted to knowing the girl was under 18, and that he had engaged in sex with her.

Woods is in the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $100,000.