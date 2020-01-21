Man convicted of attempted murder in 2016 drive-by shooting

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 55-year-old man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder involving an acquaintance who was found with four bullet wounds in the middle of an intersection just south of Downtown, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury on Friday also convicted defendant Vincent Earl Williams on charges of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. Williams, who has a lengthy criminal history, remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21 by Judge Chris Craft.

According to investigators, shortly after midnight on Nov. 6, 2016, police received a 911 call about a man down at West McLemore and South Main. The 34-year-old victim, whose nickname is Orange Mound, told police he was in a fight earlier with Williams and that he, the victim, heard a vehicle approaching from behind as he walked along McLemore.

The victim said he turned around to see Williams pointing a gun at him and firing several shots, striking him in the chest, thigh and right arm. The victim spent nearly a month in the hospital, but was able to testify last week and point out Williams as his assailant.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Melanie Cox, Jamie Kidd and Abby Wallace of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.