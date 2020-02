MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in North Memphis late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:30pm, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at Morehead Street and Firestone Avenue. There they found a man shot but not who shot him. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.