MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash in Whitehaven early Thursday morning.

MPD says the accident happened at E. Shelby Dr. and Auburn Rd, but, it’s unclear where the shooting happened.

Preliminary information is that a man who was driving an Infiniti G35 hit two poles after being shot.

MPD has a big area of E. Shelby Dr. blocked off.

This is an ongoing investigation.