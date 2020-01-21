Man indicted for murder and robbery in 2018 holdup in Raleigh

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 33-year-old man has been indicted on first-degree murder and robbery charges related to a holdup of several people in the 4300 block of Raleigh LaGrange Road, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted defendant Lonnie Jones on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Investigators said that shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2018, Jones approached several people, including Saul Renteria, 44, pointed a pistol at them and demanded money. When Jones turned his attention to the other victims, Renteria tried to run away and was fatally shot.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Leslie Fouche of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit in Criminal Court Division 7 which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.