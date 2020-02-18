Man indicted in deadly 2018 tire shop shooting now also indicted for shooting death of pedestrian 3 weeks earlier

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 36-year-old man indicted in the murders of his boss and a coworker in December of 2018 has been indicted in the unrelated shooting death of a pedestrian three weeks earlier, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Rickey Hull Jr., who now faces three counts of first-degree murder, is being held on $2 million bond in the Shelby County Jail.

He is accused of killing 49-year-old Milton Edmonson shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, as he walked down Pendleton Street near Burns Avenue. Edmonson was shot once in the back of the head by a suspect who fled in a black Buick Park Avenue.

Several weeks later, shortly before 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2018, police were called to the Third Tire Shop in the 3000 block of South Third Street at Peebles Road in Southwest Memphis. They found store owner Kamel Al Abes, 52, and employee Marcus Anderson, 44, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Al Abes died at a hospital.

Witnesses and store surveillance video indicated that Hull was responsible. He was arrested at a relative’s apartment two hours later on Ketchum Road.

Hull then was linked to the November homicide by his description, weapon and vehicle.

The case is being handled by Senior Felony Asst. Sarah Poe of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 4 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 12 and Criminal Court Division 4.