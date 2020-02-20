Man pleads guilty to 2015 GameStop robbery

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 24-year-old man charged with robbing a video game store several years ago pled guilty as charged Wednesday just as a jury had been chosen for his trial, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Jahquavious McKinney changed his not-guilty plea to guilty of aggravated robbery. He remains in custody and will be sentenced March 20 by Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee.

Shortly after noon on Oct. 25, 2015, McKinney and another gunman robbed the GameStop store in the 6200 block of Winchester in Hickory Hill. They escaped with electronic games and cash.

Police located them a short time later in a nearby apartment complex, but they bailed out of their vehicle and eluded officers. Inside their car police found money and merchandise from the game store robbery.

Four days later, McKinney and codefendant Gabriel Brown, 24, turned themselves in to police. Brown’s case is pending.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Meghan Fowler and Austin Nichols.