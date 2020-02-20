Man sentenced to 13+ years in prison after guilty plea in deadly 2017 dice game shooting

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A, NEWS RELEASE) – A 20-year-old man pled guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument in a dice game in the Riverside Park area south of Downtown, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Joe’Von Henderson pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 13½ years in prison in a settlement approved by Criminal Court Judge Glenn Wright.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on April 21, 2017, behind a residence in the 200 block of Vaal Ave. where a group was playing dice. During the game Henderson, then 17, got into an argument with 19-year-old Kelton Guy and when the dispute became physical Henderson pulled a gun and shot Guy, killing him.

The case was handled by Felony Asst. Jimmy Thomas of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and Criminal Court Division 2.