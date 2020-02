MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A shooting at a gas station in Southeast Memphis Wednesday afternoon sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened at about 2:15pm at the Win Express at 5295 Winchester Road. Memphis Police say a man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say two men in a white Jaguar may be responsible for the shooting.

If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.