Memphis Firefighters looking for who set fire to vacant warehouse on Highland St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis fire investigators are working to determine who set fire to a vacant warehouse off Highland St.

It happened about 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of N. Highland Street. The fire took about 40 minutes to bring under control. No one was hurt.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in a storage room. It caused about $23,000 damage total.

Investigators say the building did not have a working sprinkler system.

Anyone with information on this arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1800-762-3017.