Memphis man accused of cutting puppy’s ears off with scissors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis man is charged with animal cruelty after police say he cut a puppy’s ears off with scissors.

According to the police affidavit, officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Delta Road Thursday. They found Nakial Betts and another person sitting in a car out front with a pitbull. Police said they detained the two, and Betts asked if he could bring his puppy in the house.

Officers say they found a small black and white puppy wrapped in a towel. They say the dog’s ears were seriously injured after being cut off. Investigators say Betts uttered that he used sterilized scissors and peroxide to cut the dog’s ears, and Neosporin after.

Animal control officers took custody of the puppy as well as two other dogs found in the backyard.

Police say Betts consented to a search of his other home in the 400 block of King, where they say they found two other dogs which appeared to be healthy.

Betts is due in court Monday.