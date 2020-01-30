Memphis man convicted in 2019 shooting outside bar that left victim paralyzed

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 29-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of trying to kill a former close friend in an early-morning shooting last year outside a bar that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury took just 20 minutes to find defendant James Moore guilty of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be sentenced Feb. 27 by Judge Bobby Carter.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. on May 2, 2019, as the victim, also 29, was leaving the bar called the Street Hogs MC Hog Pen at 955 East Brooks Road. According to testimony, the victim and Moore were once close friends, but who had a falling out and were no longer on speaking terms.

The victim said that when he left the club and headed to his car, Moore confronted him and began shooting, striking him six times, including three times in the chest, once in the side and twice in the back as he was falling. He testified this week from a gurney wheeled into the courtroom.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Regan Murphy and Felony Asst. Matt McLeod of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3 which handles cases from General Sessions Division 11 and Criminal Court Division 3.