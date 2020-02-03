Memphis man indicted in October murder that killed Bartlett woman

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 23-year-old man has been indicted on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, stemming from a shooting last October that killed a Bartlett woman, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Darius Withers, aka Darius Echols, on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted in possession of a handgun, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

At around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, police were called to a shooting outside a residence in the 3400 block of Lamphier Ave. in the Grahamwood area. Witnesses said Withers had driven up, leaned out the driver’s side window and began shooting at several people seated in a blue car parked in the driveway.

Among the four in the parked car was Victoria Leisure, 31, who was struck by the gunfire and killed. One of the others in the car told investigators he had received a threatening text message from Withers shortly before the shooting.

Withers was arrested 11 days later a motel in Harvey, La., near New Orleans.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor David Zak and Felony Asst. Paige Munn of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 6 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 15 and Criminal Court Division 10.