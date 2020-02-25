Memphis man sentenced to 44 years in prison without parole for 2018 shooting of two teens

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 21-year-old man pled guilty Tuesday in the shooting deaths of two teens during a brief argument two years ago behind a Berclair-area business, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Antonio D. Turner pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 44 years in prison without the possibility for parole. The settlement was approved by Criminal Court Judge John Campbell and supported by the families of the two victims.

The incident occurred on Feb. 9, 2018, when police found Nicholas Millican, 18, and Audrea Reed, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds behind a business in the 3800 block of Macon Road. Millican was pronounced dead at the scene and Reed died the following day in a hospital.

Turner, who was a gang member known in the area as “T.O.”, fled the scene on a bicycle, but was identified by witnesses as the shooter. He was arrested about two weeks later and gave police a statement of admission.

The case was handled by Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman and Asst. Dist. Atty. Carla Taylor of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit which incorporates and expands the work of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhood/Gundone, GunStat, the Safe Streets Task Force and the Violent Crime Unit.