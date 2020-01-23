Memphis man sentenced to 67 years in prison for deadly 2017 shooting

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A Parkway Village man convicted in December of killing one man and wounding another was sentenced Thursday to 67 years in prison, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. sentenced 30-year-old defendant Brian Howard to consecutive terms of 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, 12 years for attempted voluntary manslaughter, 30 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 years for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The state sentences must be served consecutive to a 15-year federal prison sentence he is serving for being a convicted felon with a firearm in an unrelated federal case.

The state case involves a shooting on July 20, 2017, in which 22-year-old Phillip Carr was killed in the front seat of a vehicle in the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Avenue near Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village. A 20-year-old man also in the car was critically wounded by a gunshot to the back.

Investigators said the shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between Carr and Howard, whose girlfriend was Carr’s cousin. Carr returned the gunfire, but Howard was not hit.

Howard was identified as the shooter and was arrested five months later in Houston, Texas.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Stephanie Johnson and Justin Prescott.