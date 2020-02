MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police are trying to find two men who were caught on camera robbing a Family Dollar store.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at the store in the 4300 block of Winchester Road. Police say the armed suspects demanded cash from the registers and safe, and took off down Winchester after getting the money.

Anyone with information on who these suspects are can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.