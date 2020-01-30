Memphis Police Department launches “Operation Safe Travels 2” in response to highway shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – With two highway shootings occurring within 24 hours of each other in Memphis, police say they are determined to crack down on these offenders.

Wednesday, Memphis Police announced a new operation, “Safe Travels 2” to reduce the number of highway shootings in the area. In this second attempt, Memphis Police are putting more officers in a concentrated area, and they’ll be in unmarked cars.

Since the new effort launched Tuesday, officers have already made seven arrests and issued more than two dozen citations.

“Incidents like this are unintended consequences of guns in cars and with irresponsible individuals,” said Memphis Police Deputy Chief, Sam Hines.

Tuesday, someone reported their white Chevy Malibu was shot while driving on Highway 385 in between Winchester and Kirby.

“We have at least one to two officers per station each station on the interstate that will be working around the clock,” Hines explained.

Memphis Police say it already had Operation Safe Travel 2 in place before Tuesday’s shooting. Hines says they are hoping this second round really yields results. So far this year there have been 7 interstate shootings and 45 from 2019.

“What we’ve put in place is a couple of plain cars so you don’t know where that officer is, and that officer can spot that behavior, call ahead, and have a marked car pull them over,” Hines said.

Last year, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented legislation to state lawmakers that would increase the penalty for highway shooters. Currently, the law does not require mandatory jail time for such an offense.

“The legislation did not succeed since last session, we met with sheriff, D.A. and come up with some different wording that maybe more acceptable but somehow increases the penalty,” Mayor Strickland said.

Operation Safe Travels 2 will continue indefinitely. Mayor Strickland says the newly-worded legislation will be presented next Wednesday in Nashville.