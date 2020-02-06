Memphis woman accused of trying to run down ex-boyfriend, with their child in the car with her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis woman is charged after police say she tried to run down her ex-boyfriend while her child was in the car with her.

Brittany Brodnax is charged with aggravated assault and child abuse/neglect.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police he had been in an argument with his ex-girlfriend – Brodnax. He said at one point while they argued, she tried to run over him with her car, but missed. He said his and Brodnax’s infant child was in the car with her.

A witness also told police she saw Broadnax try to hit the victim with her car and miss, nearly hitting a tree. Police say they found Broadnax’s car in muddy grass in front of a tree.

Police say Broadnax admitted to driving toward the victim to get him away from her car during the argument.

Broadnax’s bond was set at $4,000 and she is due in court Friday.