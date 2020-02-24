Memphis woman’s dogs stolen during home burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis homeowner is asking for the public’s help after someone stole her two yorkies during a burglary last week.

Jasmine Morris says the thieves broke into her home on Sunnyfield Cove in Parkway Village last Tuesday and took her 2-year-old male and female yorkies. Morris says they also took a television, laptop, and jewelry. She believes the suspects may have been watching her to learn her routines.

If you’ve seen them or know anything about this crime, call the Memphis Police Department.