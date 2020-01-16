Mid-South man indicted on charges of embezzling more than $1 million from non-profit

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A 35-year-old man has been indicted on felony theft charges for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million in funds from the United Supreme Council (USC), a nonprofit Masonic fraternal organization, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

According to an affidavit, Fredrick Amoz McWilliams wrote unauthorized checks to himself, used USC credit and debit cards without permission, and made unauthorized electronic transfers of USC funds to his personal bank account.

Fredrick McWilliams

McWilliams made unauthorized purchases of goods and services, including some $240,000 in tickets for Memphis Grizzlies basketball games.

He was hired in 2012 as a building manager and IT specialist at the USC headquarters on Airways Blvd., but two years later gained unauthorized access to the organization’s bank account.

Between November 2014 and April 2015, McWilliams, whose annual salary was $32,000, began writing payroll checks to himself totaling $264,000, claiming independent contractor status. Numerous casino withdrawals also were listed in a subsequent audit.

The total amount missing was more than $1.1 million. Auditors said McWilliams was able to delete many files from the server he managed and serviced, possibly from a remote location.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted him on felony theft over $250,000, a Class A felony that carries punishment of 15 to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. McWilliams is free on $100,000 bond.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Dennis Johnson of the DA’s Public Corruption & Economic Crime Unit which is responsible for the prosecution of public wrongdoing, fraud and theft from governmental agencies, non-profit organizations and businesses; and money laundering cases. Prosecutors and investigators work with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation and prosecution of these offenses.