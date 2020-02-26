Mississippi man convicted in shooting deaths of 8 people

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people.
Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted Tuesday. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.
Witnesses testified that Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Four people were killed at that home. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home.
The trial enters a second phase Wednesday. Jurors will decide whether to impose the death penalty.