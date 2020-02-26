Mississippi man convicted in shooting deaths of 8 people

Defense attorney Katherine Poor speaks to defendant Willie Cory Godbolt during Day 9 of his capital murder trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Magnolia, Miss. Godbolt, 37, is on trial, for the May 2017 shooting deaths of eight people in Brookhaven. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP, Pool)

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people.

Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted Tuesday. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff who responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses testified that Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Four people were killed at that home. Two young people were killed at a second home, and a married couple was killed at a third home.

The trial enters a second phase Wednesday. Jurors will decide whether to impose the death penalty.