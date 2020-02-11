MPD officer relieved of duty after being charged with DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis Police Officer has been relieved of duty after being charged with DUI after crashing his car into a ravine.

Officer Carrington Hite is charged with DUI, reckless driving, and public intoxication.

According to the police affidavit, Hite crashed his car into a ravine along I-240 east near Sam Cooper about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The report says Hite told the responding officers he had “a little to drink” and he was texting while driving when he crashed his Dodge Charger.

The affidavit sys Hite failed several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the scene, then only passed the One-Leg Stand (OLS) after being taken to another location.

Hite is currently out of jail on $300 bond.

An MPD spokesperson tells Local 24 News Hite was off-duty and driving his personal car at the time of the crash. Hite has been with the Memphis Police Department since March 2017.