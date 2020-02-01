NAACP makes plea after children are shot to death in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The families of two kids gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill last week hope to lay them to rest Saturday.

Friday, community leaders made a public plea to help finance the funerals of 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd, but they also talked about the need to protect our youth.

Luckett and Boyd attended Collierville Schools, but they were tragically killed while visiting family in Hickory Hill last Monday.

The family says roughly $5,000 have been raised collectively through Go-Fund Me campaigns, but an additional $10,000 is needed.

“No mother wants to bury their child and a case like this it’s an unplanned death it’s not due to sickness, it’s an act of violence and it’s difficult,” said Helen Collins, who is a family friend of both victims.

Luckett and Boyd are both victims of a drive-by shooting.

“We talk about it every day, yet we wake up every morning and there seems to be another senseless killing that’s taken place,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner.

Turner, along with NAACP leaders, local faith and community activists stood in unity, raising awareness about an ongoing problem with gun violence in the city.

“All of this has happened within a three week period so I just want to reach out to the community and say this violence has to stop,” said Vickie Terry, Executive Director of NAACP Memphis.

17 years ago, Stevie Moore’s son was shot in the head with an AK 47 assault rifle. Moore had hoped times have changed.

“Here 17 years later we still talking about burying our children. I don’t know the answers, but the only thing I know I can’t stop trying,” Moore explained.

He’s planning a State of Emergency ride on February 9th to honor Ashlynn, Laquan and Jadon Knox, a 10-year-old shot in Orange Mound.

While Memphis Police continue to search for the suspects in these cases, the families just want to be able to give them a proper burial.

“Let’s rally together, support each other, support this family,” said Vivian Jeans, President of the Collierville chapter of NAACP.

Click here to make donation for family of Ashlynn Luckett.

Click here to make donation for family of Lequan Boyd.