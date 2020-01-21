Neighbors and city leaders are angry as three children have been shot since Sunday night in Memphis







MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED 1/22/2020: Two children who were shot Monday night in Hickory Hill have died.

Police say the 6-year-old girl, identified as Ashlynn Luckett, died Tuesday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy, identified as Lequan Boyd, died Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: The 6-year-old girl who was shot Monday night in Hickory Hill has died.

The 6-year-old female juvenile has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 22, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Disgusting and devastating. That’s how Memphis’ top brass described the three children shot since Sunday. One of them who died, two others who are fighting for their lives.

A six-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were shot inside a Hickory Hill home Monday night, a little more than 24 hours after a 10-year-old boy was killed in Orange Mound. Police have yet to make any arrests in either shooting.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police said the two children shot Monday night in Hickory Hill remained in extremely critical condition; the six-year-old at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the 16-year-old at Regional One Medical Center.

Tuesday, from Hickory Hill neighbors to MPD Director Mike Rallings, there was both outrage and heartbreak.

“I grabbed my kids because it sounded so close to the house,” Dynisty Boykins said.

For neighbors in the Hickory Hill subdivision, pieces of crime tape and shattered glass from bullets served as a much too real reminder.

“Bad, it’s nerve-wracking, that’s what it is,” Boykins said.

This, one day after someone fired into a Hickory Hill home, hitting a six-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy.

“Every time I hear about something happening in this area, the first thing I think about is my own children,” Courtnei Spencer said.

Spencer is friends with someone who lives in Kirby Mills Cove, where the shooting happened a little after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The two children were inside a home at the time.

That was just one of two separate shootings in Memphis since Sunday night, which caught a total of three children ages 16 and under in the crossfire.

“I’m angry,” Spencer said. “This is my hometown. I lived here before, I come back, it’s not any better to me. The crime is just getting worse, so my plan is to get back out.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is also fed up with the recent rash of shootings involving children, telling Local 24 News: “The loss of one life is too many but as a parent the loss of a child due to this kind of senseless act is unconscionable. Keeping people safe has been and remains our number one priority.”

Those in Hickory Hill also offered a message to those who pulled the trigger.

“Put the guns down, these are innocent kids,” Spencer said.

Once again Tuesday morning, MPD Director Mike Rallings also found himself pleading for help.

“The community has an important role in this,” Rallings said. “Someone knows who pulled the trigger. If someone does a heinous act to a child, they should be getting turned in immediately. But someone knows.”

No one was home earlier Tuesday at the Hickory Hill home of Monday night’s shooting for additional comment, but Local 24 News did verify the 16-year-old shot is enrolled at Collierville High School.

Memphis Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.