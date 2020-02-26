Police searching for man suspected of trying to abduct children at bus stop





Courtesy: Southaven Police Department

SOUTHAVEN, Miss, (localmemphis.com) – Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to abduct children at a bus stop in Southaven Wednesday morning.

According to the Southaven Police Department, at about 7:15am, officers went to the area of Great Barrington Drive because of a suspicious vehicle. The person driving a silver car was seen talking to kids as they were walking to a bus stop. He then stopped and tried to lure the children into his car.

Southaven Police needs your help in identifying this man. Call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228 or e-mail TIPS@southaven.org if you have any information that could help.