Recent interstate shootings prompt fast response from Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Recent interstate shootings have prompted a fast response from the Memphis Police Department.

Wednesday morning on I-240 at Union, police responded to the 7th highway shooting so far in 2020. In 2019, there were 45 reported interstate shootings.

Ten additional officers from a special MPD task force will patrol, in unmarked vehicles, various “hot spots” on Memphis area highways in “Operation Safe Travel 2.” Beginning Friday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will join the effort, which will last indefinitely.