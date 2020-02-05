Memphis Police say man suspected of firing shots in Hickory Hill Walmart has been arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/6/2020 – Memphis Police held a news conference Thursday afternoon on the shooting Tuesday night at a Hickory Hill Walmart.

They say 40-year-old James Earl Smith is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

James Earl Smith

Authorities say there’s a chance Smith (L)and the assailant, Hubbard (R) know one another. Memphis police now say they are not sure there was a third person involved who assaulted Smith. If you have any video or information call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/Ll6Q0ZBQuq — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 6, 2020

—————————————————-

2/5/2020 – Memphis Police have arrested one man, but are still looking for another who opened fire at a Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night.

William Hubbard is charged with false reporting. Police say Hubbard called them about 6:10 p.m., claiming he was shot in the leg while walking through a parking lot in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue. He said he went home and called police. Hubbard was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

William Hubbard

About 10 minutes after Hubbard’s call, officers responded to a shooting at the Walmart in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill. Police say surveillance video showed three men in a confrontation in the money center of the Walmart. They say Hubbard was identified as one of the men assaulting the third man in the money center. Police say the third man pulled out a gun and fired at the assailants, chasing Hubbard out of the store.

Police say during questioning, Hubbard admitted he was the man shot at the Walmart.

Anyone with information in this case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

—————————————————-

2/5/2020 – Memphis Police have released video from surveillance cameras inside a Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night when shots were fired inside.

From MPD: “On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to an Aggravated Assault at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. A Memphis Police Officer was flagged down about shots being fired inside the Neighborhood Walmart at 2856 Hickory Hill Road. After securing the business, Officers viewed video surveillance that showed a man withdrawing cash at the customer service counter shortly before being accosted by two males who were lying in wait. As the man was walking away from the counter, he was attacked by the two males at which time the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the males while still inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market. One of the males was struck by gunfire. The man is described as a male black in his 40s. He has dreadlocks and a receding hairline. He was wearing a brown coat, white shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored shoes. Attached are videos and pictures of the man wanted for questioning concerning this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.”

Additional photos of the shooter. pic.twitter.com/Ti4FGofTX9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 5, 2020

—————————————————-

2/4/2020 – Shots were reportedly fired inside a Hickory Hill Walmart Tuesday night.

According to preliminary information from the Memphis Police Department, shots were fired inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2856 Hickory Hill shortly before 6:30pm. Initially, there were no reported injuries, but later MPD said one victim was in non-critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

At this point there are no reported injures after shots were fired inside this Hickory Hill Walmart. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/NMkmHUE1Xc — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 5, 2020

Police are searching the building and securing the inside of the store. More officers are securing a perimeter and searching the area for the suspect.

Police say that the person responsible for firing the shots inside the store took off. They describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 40 years old, with an average build, wearing a black and brown jacket.

Local 24 News has crews on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.