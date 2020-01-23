SCS employee on leave after investigators say he uploaded 100+ child porn images/videos to Google server

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Shelby County Schools employee is on paid administrative leave after he was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the police affidavit, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received seven cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children relating to the same Google subscriber account. Police say the account is registered to Patrick Albano.

The ICAC contacted Memphis Police January 8, 2020, after they say the cyber tips showed more than 100 images of child pornography had been uploaded to the Google server to Albano’s Google drive account.

Investigators say the images and video showed boys and girls from about 10-years-old to 15-years-old, nude and engaged in sex acts with other minors. They say the images and video also showed adult men engaged in sex acts with minors.

Investigators say more images were found when they got a search warrant for Albano’s Google drive, and the IP address for the account is registered to Albano’s home address.

Albano is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Local 24 News reached out to Shelby County Schools, who sent the following statement:

“Patrick Albano was placed on paid administrative leave effective on January 23, 2020. This is standard District procedure while matters are being investigated. Appropriate action will be determined pending the outcome of the investigation. Mr. Albano works as an Instructional Support Advisor. He supported school staff but did not work directly with students. Safety is our top priority, and we always take any report involving allegations against employees very seriously.”

Albano appeared in court Thursday morning and bond was set at $150,000.