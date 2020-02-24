SCSO searching for man considered “armed and EXTREMELY dangerous” after shooting in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – One person is in critical condition and another is possibly missing after a shooting in Southeast Shelby County early Monday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

One person was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

After further investigation, SCSO says a second shooting victim may have been kidnapped by an unknown man in a 2008 black Impala, similar to the pictured vehicle.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

SCSO warns, the suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Contact law enforcement immediately if you have any information that may help investigators.