SCSO searching for man considered “armed and EXTREMELY dangerous” after shooting in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – One person is in critical condition and another is possibly missing after a shooting in Southeast Shelby County early Monday morning.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove.
One person was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
After further investigation, SCSO says a second shooting victim may have been kidnapped by an unknown man in a 2008 black Impala, similar to the pictured vehicle.
SCSO warns, the suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Contact law enforcement immediately if you have any information that may help investigators.