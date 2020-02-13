Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns about fake movie money being used by scammers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning about some folks trying to pass off fake money meant for use in filming movies.

Investigators say the scammers have used the money when buying cars, mixing the fake bills in with real currency.

Many of the fakes are marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”

SCAM ALERT: SCSO is investigating cases where individuals have sold cars, and at the exchange, the victims received some true currency and some bills marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.” pic.twitter.com/gJubiQnvYO — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 13, 2020

The SCSO warns that it is safer to get cashier’s checks or money orders for purchases.

If you have been scammed with fake bills, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.