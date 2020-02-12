Man shot to death in Berclair, car stolen

UPDATE: 2/12/20: The man shot in Berclair Tuesday night has died, and his car was stolen.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Berclair Tuesday night.
Memphis Police were called to 1002 Novarese Street shortly before 8pm. The found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A suspect was possibly occupying a red Ford Mustang. If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.