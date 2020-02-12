Man shot to death in Berclair, car stolen

UPDATE: 2/12/20: The man shot in Berclair Tuesday night has died, and his car was stolen.

The victim, male, 20, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim's 2006 Ford Mustang (red or maroon in color) was taken and has not yet been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 12, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Berclair Tuesday night.

Memphis Police were called to 1002 Novarese Street shortly before 8pm. The found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was possibly occupying a red Ford Mustang. If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.