Suspected car thief rams squad cars, shots fired in Whitehaven hotel parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A car thief suspect caused quite a scene at a parking lot of a Whitehaven hotel Friday.

Bartlett Police detectives were at the Inland Suites Extended Stay Hotel at 1218 Winchester Road investigating a report of vehicle thefts and auto burglaries that recently occurred in Bartlett. When detectives tried to approach a man who matched the description of the suspect, he rammed police squad cars. Shots were fired, but it is not immediately not known if officers or the suspects took the shots.

The suspect was then taken into police custody. No charges have been filed yet.

