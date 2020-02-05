Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/7/20 – Olive Branch Police say Deadrick Williams has been arrested in a February 1st shooting that left one man dead and another person injured.

Williams is charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and possession with intent to distribute. His bond has been set at $1,022,222.22.

***CAPTURED***



2/5/20 – Olive Branch Police say three people have been charged and a fourth is on the run in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police say Saturday, February 1, 2020, they found 25-year-old Justin Edward Jones shot to death in front of an apartment at the Plantation Apartments in the 9300 block of Stateline Road. A second victim was also shot and taken to Regional One.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of people in one of the apartments.

Investigators say 29-year-old Deadrick Kentrell Williams of Memphis is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Deadrick Williams

28-year-old William Lee Austin and 37-year-old Michael Kincaid Shipp have been arrested and are charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony conspiracy. Their bonds have been set at $1 million each.

William Austin

Michael Shipp

30-year-old Sharnesha Anjoyletta Maxwell has been arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and accessory after the fact. Her bond is set at $72,222.

Sharnesha Maxwell

Anyone with information is asked to call Olive Branch Police at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.