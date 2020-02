MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Three people have been shot, one fatally, a few blocks from Douglass High School Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened around 2pm at Mt. Olive and Pope Street. Three people were shot: one died from his injuries, and two others are in non-critical condition.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.