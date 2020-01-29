Tow truck driver sentenced to 168 years for raping children

SHELBY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY NEWS RELEASE:

Jan. 29, 2020 – A tow-truck driver on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry who was convicted in November of additional sex crimes against young children was sentenced Wednesday to 168 years in prison, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Jerry W. Carter Sr., 44, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury on 10 felony counts against two children under the age of 10, including three counts of rape of a child, three counts of incest, three counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of child abuse and neglect.

Judge James Lammey Jr. sentenced Carter to a total of 168 years, 11 months and 29 days.

“Hopefully this career sex offender will never be free to prey on children again,” said DA Weirich.

The incidents occurred between June of 2007 and November 2009.

Carter already was on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for convictions of sexual battery in 2002 and statutory rape in 2003.

The case was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Lessie Rainey and Gavin Smith of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) which prosecutes cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse of child victims; rape and aggravated rape of adult victims, and abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults.

SVU reviews child-victim cases with Shelby County’s multi-agency Child Protection Investigative Team (CIPIT).