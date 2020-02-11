Two men charged, accused of trying to break into Gus’s Fried Chicken in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Two Memphis man are charged after police say they tried to break into Gus’s Fried Chicken in downtown Memphis.

Police got an alarm call to the restaurant in the 300 block of S. Front St. Monday. The responding officer saw two men in the back of the restaurant, which is surrounded by a fence topped with barbed wire. The officer saw the two men drop sledgehammers they were holding, and start running.

Investigators say another officer spotted them running towards Pontotoc Avenue. The officers say after a short chase, they found Corderion Harris hiding under a parked car. Jerry Jackson was found and taken into custody on Talbot Street.

Harris and Jackson are both charged with attempted burglary.