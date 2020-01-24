Violent crime is going up, says Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge: court improvements being made

Juvenile Court Judge says a big spike in violent crime is going on, while his staff continues to make improvements in court operations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Violent juvenile crime in Shelby County is exploding. A big spike up, according to Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael.

These aren’t the juvenile crimes most folks think about.

Judge Michael says age doesn’t make much of a difference anymore when it comes to violent crime.

“It’s up about 58% over last year,” he says, “… which is frightening. The problem is the access to guns, and the involvement of gangs.”

His system has transferred 90 juveniles to adult court this year.

Listen to what he and others are dealing with when it comes to people not old enough to drive a car.

“First degree murder,” Judge Michael says, “… aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated rape, kidnapping. You would think these are children – they don’t do these types of things. Well, they do.”

The Juvenile Courts are supposed to rehabilitate. It is their number one state-mandated mission.

There are some who do things where punishment is needed.

More juveniles are transferred to adult court in Shelby county than any other county in the state.

Judge Michael says the law is clear, and he has to follow it.

“The transfer rate in Shelby County amounts to about 4% to 5% of all the children that show up in front of me,” he says. “It’s a very small number. And these are the children that commit the most violent and heinous crimes.”

The vast majority of children he sees don’t do these types of crimes. The vast majority of children going through the Juvenile Court system need help, and they are getting it.

Judge Michael, addressing his staff during his State of the Juvenile Court Address Friday, said “You need to know this court is far ahead of a lot of other juvenile courts, family court judges, and their courts across the country.”

He said a new heating and air conditioning system has just been installed in the Juvenile Court building, and there should be an announcement in a couple of weeks concerning where the county will detain juveniles, while the existing building gets long needed renovations.