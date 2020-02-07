Whitehaven man indicted for murder in 2019 shooting of Raleigh store clerk

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEWS RELEASE) – A Whitehaven man has been indicted on felony murder charges in the shooting death last year of convenience store clerk during a holdup in Raleigh, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Decardo Moore, 20, who also goes by Decodeo Moore, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said Moore is responsible for the shooting death of Karim Versi, 60, during a holdup on March 28, 2019, at Stage Express in the 4500 block of Stage Road.

Three months later, on June 28, Moore himself was shot and wounded during another robbery attempt. Investigators discovered evidence linking him to the earlier robbery and homicide. When he was released from the hospital in July, he admitted robbing the store and killing the victim.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Will Muller of the DA’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit which incorporates and expands the work of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, the Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhood/Gundone, GunStat, the Safe Streets Task Force and the Violent Crime Unit.