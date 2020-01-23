Whitehaven woman indicted for second degree murder, accused of hitting boyfriend with car, killing him

(SHELBY COUNTY D.A. NEW RELEASE) – A Whitehaven woman was indicted Thursday on second-degree murder charges following an incident last year in which she struck her boyfriend’s car and then struck him, pinning him against her house, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Veneis Ford, 39, is being held at Shelby County Jail East on $500,000 bond.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. last Oct.16 at Ford’s home in the 3100 block of Beauchamp in Whitehaven where she and her boyfriend, Marlardotto ‘Syvile’ Harris, 46, got into an argument in the driveway.

She told investigators that when she rolled down the window of her car, Harris grabbed her by the hair and pulled eight to ten braids from her head. Ford then drove forward, striking Harris’s vehicle and then struck him, pushing his body up against the front of the house.

Harris died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Matthew Haywood of the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit which prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners. The Unit also works closely with the Shelby County Family Safety Center to provide services and assistance to victims and their families.