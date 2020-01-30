Woman charged in killing of former Arkansas state lawmaker pleads not guilty to attempted murder-for-hire plan

Rebecca O’Donnell, right, is escorted down a hallway by Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell after a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Randolph County Courthouse in Pocahontas, Ark. O’Donnell, charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker Linda Collins, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that she asked fellow inmates to kill the victim’s ex-husband and others while in jail. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that O’Donnell entered the plea to two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the killing of former Sen. Linda Collins. (Alex Gladden/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) – A woman charged in the killing of a former Arkansas state lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to charges she also asked fellow inmates to kill the victim’s ex-husband and others.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell entered the plea Wednesday.

O’Donnell was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O’Donnell has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the killing of former Sen. Linda Collins.

Investigators say four inmates told police that O’Donnell talked to them about killing Collins’ ex-husband and making his death look like suicide.