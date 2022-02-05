2022 Memphis, Tennessee and Shelby County Election Results
Real-time election results for the 2022 Tennessee Primary election for local races in Shelby County, Tipton County, Fayette County, Hardeman County, Haywood County, Lauderdale County, and Crockett County. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022. The general election will happen August 4, 2022.
Shelby County has several impactful primary races including for Shelby County District Attorney, where incumbent DA Amy Weirich will run unopposed for the Republican Party and Linda Harris, Steve Mulroy, and Janika White will run for the Democratic Primary.
Shelby County Mayor Democratic candidates include incumbent, Lee Harris and challenger, Kenneth Moody. Republican candidate Worth Morgan will run unopposed.
This page will be updated often with election results on May 3, 2022. For other election news and coverage, visit https://www.localmemphis.com/politics
Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
