2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition to be held at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis in June

(NEWS RELEASE) – The official location for the 2020 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, licensed under the Miss America Organization, has been set for June 7th-13th at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, here in Memphis, Tennessee. This will be the first time in over 65 years that the historic Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be held in Bluff City!

The Miss Tennessee Organization’s Board of Directors, under the leadership of Chair Joseph Albright since December 2018, unanimously agreed to the commitment to hold the competition across the entire State of Tennessee instead of home-basing in just one area of the state as had been the previous practice. This was to ensure that Miss Tennessee was showcased to the entire State of Tennessee.

Last year, the competition was held for the first time in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee. Brianna Mason, was crowned the first African-American Miss Tennessee on June 29, 2019. She competed for the title of Miss America on December 19, 2019, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Memphis, has deep roots in the Miss Tennessee and Miss America Organizations and we feel it is only fitting to bring the competition to the Bluff City for 2020! Miss America 1947 Barbra Jo Walker, the first Tennessean crowned Miss America as she represented the City of Memphis. At that time there was not a state-level competition. Kellye Cash, Miss Tennessee 1986 / Miss America 1987 was a student at the then-Memphis State University (The University of Memphis) and living with her family in Memphis when she was crowned both Miss Tennessee and Miss America.

We want to thank Mayor Jim Strickland and his staff, the City of Memphis, Memphis Tourism, the Cannon Center, the Sheraton Hotel, and the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce for their support in this endeavor to bring the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition to Memphis.