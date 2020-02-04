Actor Jason Alexander takes tour of Memphis while in town for GPAC show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Actor Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza in the hit show Seinfeld, is in the Mid-South for a show Tuesday night at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Before hitting the stage, Alexander has been taking a tour of some of the area’s landmarks.

You never know who you'll see at #Graceland! Actor/comedian @IJasonAlexander toured the king's castle yesterday. Thanks for stopping by, Jason, and come back soon! pic.twitter.com/1y5YcrgbiM — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) February 4, 2020

Alexander posted pictures to Twitter after visiting the National Civil Rights Museum, saying, “This hallowed place and the Civil Rights Museum left me breathless today. So much hope dashed and birthed on this ground. I felt humbled and blessed to visit here. And one of the great themes sings for me tonite – We shall overcome. Someday we shall overcome. Blessings to you all.”

This hallowed place and the Civil Rights Museum left me breathless today. So much hope dashed and birthed on this ground. I felt humbled and blessed to visit here. And one of the great themes sings for me tonite – We shall overcome. Someday we shall overcome. Blessings to you all pic.twitter.com/9cQrvA4Lnk — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 4, 2020

He then took a trip to Graceland, posting a picture of Elvis’ gravesite, saying, “Also so enchanted to have visited Graceland. I was particularly moved by this incredibly beautiful tribute from a father to his beloved son. Hug your kids, my friends. They are the most precious gifts.”

Also so enchanted to have visited Graceland. I was particularly moved by this incredibly beautiful tribute from a father to his beloved son. Hug your kids, my friends. They are the most precious gifts. pic.twitter.com/d4vEe39Sp1 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 4, 2020

Temple Israel Presents: An Evening With Jason Alexander begins at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday night.