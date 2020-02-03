Adam Levine did a shirtless halftime show, but some say J. Lo and Shakira’s was ‘too sexy’

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Every year, people all over the nation tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show. With so many eyes on the performers, every halftime show gets its fair share of criticism.

Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has drawn criticism from some viewers online for being “too sexy.” The negative comments focused on the two women’s outfits and dance moves, with many focusing on Lopez’s pole dance routine. However, in contrast to the criticism, many viewers pointed to Adam Levine’s shirtless performance from the 2019 Super Bowl as evidence of a double standard for male and female performers.

One twitter user acknowledged the hard work and talent that went into Lopez and Shakira’s performance, but said it was “too sexy” for a “family oriented” event.

Definitely a lot of hard work and talent on stage but it was NOT family friendly at all! Way too sexy and suggestive for a family oriented program like the Super Bowl. — Dan (@DLarsen0013) February 3, 2020

Others called the program “hyper-sexualized.”

#SuperBowlLIV #HalftimeShow2020 like it or not that’s up to you but please don’t preach to me that a show of hyper-sexualized, crotch grabbing women are some how “empowering” to women and girls. Nope, @pepsi paid women to dance to please men. Not a new or liberating concept. — Penny Nance (@PYNance) February 3, 2020

With her fame, I don’t think she needed to wear this outfit to be anymore entertaining and some of her moves are not dance moves anymore, they are sexual moves #HalftimeShow2020 pic.twitter.com/K6eBOQgboY — The pursuit of oneness (@MaryJProbz) February 3, 2020

Some watching the show were quick to point out Adam Levine wasn’t getting the same comments last year, despite performing shirtless. One Twitter user also applauded Lopez’s pole dance, pointing out the strength it takes to perform on a pole.

People were DROOLING when Adam Levine took his shirt off last year during the halftime show. But let Shakira belly dance and Jennifer Lopez get on a pole and everyone has a collective meltdown. #HalftimeShow2020 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 3, 2020

pole dancing is HARD and takes IMMENSE AMOUNTS OF STRENGTH.



it’s empowering and honestly something i admired from JLO tonight.



sry not sry. #SuperBowl — Brittney Zivcsak (@brittneyzivcsak) February 3, 2020

Although many lauded Adam Levine’s performance in 2019, he too got backlash for his shirtless performance. The FCC released a list of complaints it recieved a month and a half after the 2019 game, and 55 of them were about Maroon 5’s shirtless performance.

Despite the backlash, many big names congratulated Shakira and Lopez on their performance. Jeb Bush even called it the “best Super Bowl halftime show ever.”

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio gave a show an A+.

Lopez’s fiance, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, posted a sweet video saying she “crushed it.”