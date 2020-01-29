Attendance expected to be biggest yet for 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The best blues musicians in the nation and from around the world are in the birthplace of the blues to compete for the title of the best in blues.

The Blues Foundation kicks off its 36th annual International Blues Challenge Tuesday night, and that means music will be pouring out of bars and restaurants along Beale Street all week.

For four days, more than 230 blues challengers from the United States and more than 15 countries will compete, but first they sound off Tuesday night with the international showcase. Quarterfinals will start Wednesday night, with the competition continuing on Beale St. through Saturday night. The finals will be held on Sunday at The Orpheum.

As Blues Foundation President and CEO Barbara Newman explains, it’s the biggest blues competition in the world. She said it’s also huge for Memphis.

“It firmly establishes us and continues to establish us as the home of the Blues, but beyond that, it brings $4 million fresh tourist dollars into Memphis’ economy every year,” Newman said.

In its 36th year, IBC has sold more passes than ever. Newman expects attendance to be the biggest yet. Still, they’re hoping more locals will join in on the international fun of an event some, like the ILoveMemphisBlog.com, refer to as the most underrated music event in the city.

“We want Memphis to be proud of its city and we want Memphis to be proud of its heritage. And this is where the Blues comes in, so we invite our entire city to come to Beale Street and celebrate the blues with us,” Newman said.

People can buy wristbands each starting at $10 to $15, depending on the night, that will get them into each venue to listen to the musicians. For more information, CLICK HERE.